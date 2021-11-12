MANKATO — Since Monday morning, Wayne Anderson has stationed himself daily at a table near hilltop Hy-Vee’s doors, fielding questions about what ECHO Food Shelf needs to stock its shelves. He also fills in customers about the purpose of the 53-foot green-and-white semi parked nearby.
“I tell them about Stuff-A-Truck and then they say, ‘I’ll be back’ (to donate).”
Anderson decided early this year to revive the food drive that at one time was a popular annual event promoted by a local radio station.
“It’s a good way to help people who are down on their luck,” Anderson said.
Alpha Media Mankato agreed to let him take over duties for the benefit to stock the emergency food shelf at 1014 S. Front St.
“I feel really good that people in need will be able to get food for their tables, said Shannon Magers, Alpha Media Mankato’s marketing manager.
Her station was named Three Eagles Communications when the food drive began roughly 25 years ago.
Anderson said six or seven years have gone by since the last Stuff-A-Truck. His service began when friends from the station asked a favor from him: help them load a van.
“When I started as a volunteer 20-plus years ago, I didn’t really know what Stuff-A-Truck was. Now, it’s really important to me. I want to help people who are less fortunate than me.”
Anderson’s goal for his inaugural year as coordinator is to see the semi’s near-empty trailer filled with canned goods and other non-perishable items by the start of next week.
Donations and cash contributions were light at the beginning. But that’s typical for the start of Stuff-A-Truck campaigns, said Anderson, who’s figured out there’s a kind of rhythm to when people will share some of their grocery purchases with others.
“The first few days are always kind of quiet. Things ramp up on the weekend.”
Lots of Wednesday evening shoppers dropped off donations on their way out of the store and lots of cash contributions came in Thursday, he said.
Kato Moving and Storage, a Mayflower agent, has provided the use of vehicles from its fleet since Stuff-A-Truck’s earliest years.
“It’s was an easy decision for us. A truck has a lot of space that can be filled with a lot of food for a lot of people,” said Erin Herding, a Kato Moving sales associate.
Annual drives are a great way for communities to aid local residents experiencing food insecurity, said ECHO Manager Deisy DeLeon Esqueda.
“Participating in food drives is one way people can help in their neighborhood. We appreciate all food drives.”
Anderson’s goal for next year is to work with the Hy-Vee chain’s “round up” campaign. Participating shoppers contribute by donating the difference between the total of a grocery bill and the next highest dollar amount.
The 2021 Stuff-A-Truck campaign continues at hilltop Hy-Vee through Monday afternoon.
