MANKATO — It wasn't quite a record for Mankato, but no one was complaining about the sun-filled Tuesday.
The record high for March 9 was 69 degrees in 2000. Tuesday's temp topped out about 6 degrees below that.
"It was a little too cool this morning so we didn't quite get that warm up (to 70) today," said Mark Tarello, chief meteorologist for KEYC.
"But it sure feels nice out there, even with the wind."
It'll be cooler the next several days, but still a mid-March to enjoy.
"Even though we're going to cool off with highs in the 40s to 50s, we'll still be trending above normal," Tarello said. The normal temperature for this time of year is the upper 30s.
Tom Hoverstad, a research scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Experiment Station in Waseca, said the stretch of warm weather and lack of snow cover is making quick work of pulling frost out of the ground.
The top 3 inches of soil are thawed and soil temps at 4-20 inches are about 31-32 degrees.
"It's not going to take much to remove the rest of the frost. We have no snow left and the sun on that soil in March is powerful," Hoverstad said.
He said the deepest frost of the winter was 17 inches deep. "It didn't get real deep, even with that cold weather we had in February, because we had snow cover."
The past four months have brought below-normal precipitation, but the area is not in any kind of drought condition. "Winter doesn't account for a big portion of annual precipitation," Hoverstad said.
While there is plenty of chance for more snow and rains ahead, Hoverstad said things so far are shaping up well for spring field work.
"Two things farmers have to wait for in spring is soils to warm up and for the soil to dry out. So this may be good sign for farmers and gardeners."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.