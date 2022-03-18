MANKATO — City subsidies have been approved for the $13.2 million renovation and expansion of downtown Mankato’s Landmark Building, and construction is expected to start later this spring.
The Landmark Apartments redevelopment aims to transform a century-old building, originally built as a three-story car dealership at the corner of Main and Second streets, into 33 upscale apartments, Mankato’s first micro-distillery and an event center.
The City Council’s approval of $1.15 million in tax subsidies over 15 years, valued at $760,000 in today’s dollars, was the final piece of the financial package for the project.
“We’re close to starting, just waiting for some final bids,” developer Jon Kietzer said Wednesday.
The project includes adding a fourth floor to the Landmark Building and constructing a four-story addition on its northwest side. A new skyway will connect the new Landmark Apartments to the City Center Hotel, which will be renovated in a separate project also scheduled to begin this year.
“That should follow not too far behind the apartment project,” Kietzer said.
Work should begin “in a couple of months,” according to Kietzer, who said uncertainty about the availability of building supplies in the economy makes it difficult to be more precise about the start of construction and when tenants will be moving into the 33 apartments.
“Because of the supply-line issues, I’d just say sometime in 2023,” he said of the project’s completion.
Landmark Apartments will offer a micro-distillery, cocktail lounge and event center on the ground floor with apartments on the upper floors, including balconies and a fourth-floor garden terrace. Up to nine one-bedroom apartments are planned with rents starting at $1,600 a month. About 15 units will include two bedrooms, with monthly rent in the mid $2,000s, and the remaining three-bedroom units will go for $2,800-$3,100 a month.
Those rents initially gave the council pause when the tax-increment financing request came before them. City staff was asked to explore the idea of requiring some of the 33 units to be provided to lower-income tenants with affordable rents, but a consultant determined the project would not be financially viable if the overall rent revenue was forced downward — even for just one or two apartments.
Under the TIF agreement, the additional property tax revenue generated by the increased assessed market value of the improved property will be returned to Kietzer and his partners for 15 years. The redevelopment is projected to boost the taxable value of the property nearly sixfold, escalating annual taxes from $24,000 currently to more than $130,000 a year upon completion. After 15 years, all of the real estate taxes generated by the property will once again go to the city, the school district and Blue Earth County.
State law allows up to 26 years of TIF subsidies for certain types of building projects, including — as in this case — redevelopment of blighted properties. The TIF payments must be used to offset additional costs that come with redevelopment of a contaminated or aging property. The Landmark Apartments project has nearly $1 million in eligible expenses including interior demolition ($202,000), asbestos abatement ($98,000), dealing with soil contamination and other soil issues ($352,000), upgrades to utilities ($285,000) and other site work ($50,000), according to city documents.
In addition to the municipal tax subsidies, the project received a $246,000 redevelopment grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The council Monday unanimously approved the subsidies without comment following a public hearing at which no one participated. Along with the TIF assistance, the council authorized the sale of a city-owned parking lot adjacent to the Landmark building to Kietzer for $151,000 — the price it was valued at through a private appraisal. Kietzer already had been leasing the lot.
In a separate discussion during an Economic Development Authority meeting, the council discussed establishing a policy for future projects that would require some housing to be offered at affordable rates to lower-income Mankatoans when TIF subsidies are requested as part of a redevelopment.
Several council members supported exploring the idea, and Community Development Director Paul Vogel said he would draft policy options for future consideration. Vogel warned, however, that it might not be realistic to try to enforce a new affordable-housing policy on projects currently being planned because developers have already spent substantial sums on building designs and financing plans.
At least two downtown projects fall into that category and are expected to seek TIF subsidies in the weeks or months ahead. The $38 million Burton building proposal would construct a six-story two-building complex totaling 116 apartment and condo units stretching along Second Street from Mulberry to Main streets. The $7 million Jackson Park Apartments would bring a five-story 44-unit residential building to the southeast side of the Mankato Place mall just off Second Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.