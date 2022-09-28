MANKATO — A $13.1 million downtown Mankato apartment building appears to be nearing construction after the City Council awarded $776,000 in city tax subsidies over 15 years.
With tax-increment financing in hand, construction on the Jackson Street Apartments “is projected to begin in 2022, with completion of the project in summer of 2023,” according to the TIF agreement approved by the council.
The five-story apartment building is to replace the single-story structure on the Jackson Street portion of the Mankato Place mall that last housed the Red Rocks nightclub. A ground-level parking garage would be topped with 44 one- and two-bedroom apartments with rents of $1,000 to $1,500 a month.
The project developers — Downtown Mankato Properties LLC of Wayzata — are hedging a bit on the schedule, however, asking that the first TIF payment be delayed until 2025, said Courtney Kramlinger, an economic development specialist for the city.
“That was at the request of the developer to allow time if there’s delays to the project, delays to availability of materials, and then to allow time to close on their (private) financing,” Kramlinger said.
Gordon Awsumb, the former owner of Mankato Place and the voice of the development group at council meetings, didn’t return a call from The Free Press seeking specifics on when construction would begin. The project has been delayed and has evolved since first presented two years ago as a 56-unit building with on-site parking for 64 cars and anticipated construction costs of $7 million.
High inflation has pushed the construction cost to more than $10 million even as the number of units has fallen by transforming efficiency apartments into larger units and as onsite parking has been trimmed to 25 stalls, the remainder to be leased in municipal ramps.
Documents filed with the city show total costs for the project — when financing, architecture, property acquisition and other expenses are added — now at $13.14 million.
Because of the rising costs and the inherent expense of redeveloping a downtown property, the tax subsidies are critical to the project’s viability, according to Awsumb. Tax-increment financing sets aside the additional property taxes generated by the construction of the apartment complex, providing the revenue to Downtown Mankato Properties to cover eligible development expenses for 15 years.
The city’s TIF consultant concluded that the project did not appear to be feasible without the assistance — a determination required under state law to make a development eligible for the subsidies. After 15 years, all of the additional property taxes would flow to the city, county and school district.
While Minnesota law authorizes TIF subsidies for affordable housing projects, the Jackson Park Apartments proposal is seeking TIF under a second eligibility category — one involving the redevelopment of aging or blighted properties. The apartment building will charge higher market-rate rents, but it still achieves two goals of Mankato’s economic development policy, according to a memo to the City Council — promotion of “high-quality design in expansion and renovation of facilities” and encouraging “the successful redevelopment of vacant and underutilized commercial and industrial properties.”
