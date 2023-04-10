By Mark Fischenich
MANKATO — The company behind a proposed $6.4 million four-story rental development between Mankato’s downtown and Old Town is seeking more than $541,000 in city subsidies.
As recently as Friday, the request from Joe Brennan of Brennan Companies was $484,000 in tax-increment financing and loans. But it grew when Brennan made a last-minute change to his application in hopes of boosting the assistance for the 26-unit market-rate apartment building, which would also include a small retail space.
The “Silos,” which is to be constructed over the next two years at the corner of Plum and Second streets, will overlook Old Town and the Ardent Mills mural and will be marketed at young professionals and others looking for downtown living.
Brennan is contending that the project won’t be financially feasible without a $100,000 economic development loan from the city and more than $441,000 in tax increment financing. If approved, the TIF subsidies would allow additional taxes generated by the apartment building to be returned to Brennan for just over 12 years to cover some of the construction costs of the project rather than going to city, county and school district budgets.
The $384,000 in TIF originally requested reflected estimates of how much additional tax would be generated by the apartment building in 10 years compared to the relatively minimal taxes now paid by the vacant lot at Plum and Second. The later effort to boost the amount by $57,000 would require a diversion of the tax revenue for just over 12 years.
Under state law, cities are allowed to provide TIF to certain projects — such as the redevelopment of ramshackle or underused properties — if the project would not occur “but for” the boost provided by the assistance.
Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, a consulting firm hired by the council to provide outside analysis of TIF requests, concluded that the Brennan project met the state requirement.
With no TIF assistance, the Silos project would generate an estimated rate of return on investment of 5.64% for Brennan Companies, an amount below the average 6.86% rate of return for investors nationwide on similar development projects, according to a memo from Tom Denaway of Baker Tilly.
“And therefore we conclude that the project would be unlikely to proceed but for the requested TIF assistance,” Denaway wrote.
With the $100,000 loan and the initial request of $384,000 in TIF over 10 years, the rate of return climbs to 6.59%. If the TIF is boosted to $441,000 over just more than 12 years, as Brennan requested Monday, the rate of return climbs to 6.89%.
In addition to analyzing whether government assistance was vital to the project moving forward, the assessment also attempted to determine whether the requested amount is unnecessarily generous. Denaway indicated at the meeting that either amount makes the project feasible without excessively incentivizing the development.
Council member Jessica Hatanpa suggested the original slightly-smaller request seemed more reasonable.
“I’m not comfortable going longer than the 10 years,” Hatanpa said.
After Council members Mike Laven and Dennis Dieken concurred, the council unanimously instructed staff to prepare materials for a 10-year TIF subsidy of $384,000 and for the $100,000 loan, which would be repaid over 10 years at a 5% interest rate. A public hearing followed by vote on both subsidies is tentatively slated for the May 22 council meeting.
Denaway’s rate-of-return analysis was based on Brennan’s estimate that the 12 one-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry facilities and other amenities would generate monthly rents of $1,400; that nine units offering a den in addition to one bedroom would go for $1,650; and that the five two-bedroom apartments could be rented at $1,800 a month. The 1,400 square feet of commercial space, which would share the first floor of the building with covered parking stalls, is projected to generate $1,250 in monthly rent.
Denaway also verified that the proposed use of the TIF assistance — such as specialized footings, earthwork, extra utility expenses and more — meets state requirements for a redevelopment project. The subsidy for those sorts of projects, which are distinct from TIF projects supporting development of affordable housing for lower-income renters, must be targeted almost exclusively at the extra expenses associated with revitalizing a dilapidated property compared to greenfield developments.
