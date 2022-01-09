It’s a bitter cold evening in lower North Mankato and Tim Tupy is pouring a … cold beer?
Yes. But not just any beer. It’s the official beer for Hockey Day Minnesota, Cross-Czech Pilsner, which uses Australian hops and Czechoslovakian yeast and malts.
“Have you tried it yet?” says Kay Wilking, a Mankato Brewery superfan, to an uninitiated visitor. “Oh my gosh, you have to try it.”
The Cross-Czech Pilsner is, indeed, a tasty brew. But where it — the beer and the brewery — really succeeds is in its symbolism and how warmly, even on a bitterly cold day, it has been embraced by the community.
The beer marks the first time in its 16 years that Hockey Day Minnesota, the state’s annual celebration of its official frozen sport (truly official, as of 2009) has had an official beer.
And while it may be unusual for Hockey Day, no one in Mankato was surprised when Mankato Brewery rolled out a special beer for the occasion. It’s what they do. It’s part of their ethos. As Tupy said, he feels as though he has no choice but to use the brewery and its best ambassador, the beer, to spread good will.
When the late Jonathan Zierdt was battling cancer, the brewery rolled out Hazy Hero IPA, with proceeds going to cancer research. They did another one to promote the CityArt Walking Sculpture tour. When legendary local musician Steve Murphy died, they rolled out a special beer with his face on it just in time for RibFest. And many others.
But if you’d have asked Tupy back when he opened where he thought he’d be after 10 years of brewing beer in a somewhat hard-to-find location, navigating a legislative climate not all that favorable to taproom breweries, and trying to survive in a pandemic that saw many hospitality-related businesses die — he may not have guessed he’d be selling Hockey Day beer 10 years later, or brewing one of the best IPAs in Minnesota, Mad Butcher.
When Mankato Brewery launched, just a handful of craft breweries existed in Minnesota. Craft beer was becoming a big thing, on the verge of booming into the kind of phenomenon that changed the landscape of adult beverage consumption.
As of last spring, there are 183 craft breweries in Minnesota. Craft beer isn’t going away. While sales leveled off after skyrocketing, it appears the overall beer IQ of the average drinker has grown. People seem happy with both the variety and quality of a beer environment that has scaled way beyond Budweiser and Coors Light.
Mankato Brewery has both weathered storms and made smart decisions. And 10 years after starting, it has become a ubiquitous presence in taverns and charity events.
Mankato Original
Admittedly, the brewery’s first beer was a bit of a gamble.
With the legendary August Schell Brewing Company in New Ulm just a 30-minute drive away, Tupy and the brew team chose for his first beer a … German-style beer. He doesn’t regret it. But he said the beer’s light complexion made some think it was similar to Coors Light.
“Couldn’t be further away,” he said. “Tons of malt flavor. The yeast was a huge presence in that beer — it was too much for people looking for just a light beer.”
After Mankato Original came a string of other hits. Organ Grinder, Leaf Raker, Haymaker and many more.
But by far the biggest seller in the brewery’s 10 years is its IPA, Mad Butcher.
Crafted by former Mankato brewmaster Jacob Hamilton in honor of his late father, Mad Butcher has become one of the best-selling IPAs in the state.
Tupy tells a story about getting a call from a friend visiting a tavern on the North Shore wondering how they managed to get Mad Butcher as the house IPA. (IPA is a style of beer that makes liberal use of hops.)
Mad Butcher’s popularity grew so quickly after its initial rollout at the All Pints North festival in Duluth that they weren’t sure they’d be able to acquire enough citra and mosaic hops — the hop combination responsible for its signature flavor — to keep brewing it. Eventually they signed a contract for periodic shipments, guaranteeing they’d never be “hopless” in their quest to meet Mad Butcher demand.
“Mad Butcher has taken us to another level,” said Jace Leiferman, Mankato Brewery business and logistics manager. “It is really the brand that took us from where we were to where we are, and possibly to where we can go. It was the right beer, the right blend of juiciness.”
Mankato Brewery wasn’t the first to utilize that hop combination. But their particular take on it certainly resonated with a maturing southern Minnesota beer palate.
Since then, other beers have emerged as fan favorites as well. Ruby, their rhubarb-flavored sour beer, is extremely popular. And folks line up when the brewery announces on social media that a new creation has entered the taproom.
Community partner
Even before Mankato Brewery launched, the folks at Greater Mankato Growth were hoping a brewery or winery would launch.
They’d already been touting Morgan Creek Winery near Cambria as a destination, but more such attractions have drawing power. During the last 15 years or so, “brewery trails” and “wine trails” have emerged as top adult outings.
Anna Thill, president of Visit Mankato, one of the four business units of Greater Mankato Growth, said Mankato Brewery came along at a great time from a tourism perspective.
“When Morgan Creek Winery was doing their thing and trying to get on the trails that were starting to be established in the state of Minnesota, that’s when we started to learn about the craft brewery scene that was picking up steam,” she said.
“So when we heard Mankato Brewery was opening here and learned the history behind it, that just allowed us to plug right into that. Now there’s the craft brew trails that are growing as well.”
Thill said that, until recently, they didn’t have tools available that would allow them to monitor and analyze the economic impact of any one business. Now, after purchasing a system to do just that, they’ll soon be able to drill down on data points and get accurate information about why people come here. They’re hoping to have usable data in a few months.
For now, the evidence of the brewery’s presence here is anecdotal. It’s also plentiful.
“Especially when they have those niche events, they pull in people. Like their cook-offs that they do,” she said. “Those kinds of events draw from a large radius. The 5K runs or cornhole tournaments — those kinds of things absolutely have a draw.”
Wilking, the superfan, says she loves the variety that Mankato Brewery provides. She also reiterated her love for the Cross-Czech Pilsner.
“It’s nice to have a malt-forward beer, especially at this time of year,” she said. “In the summer, IPAs are all fine and good, but they’re a little high alcohol content if it’s super hot. I like warm and malty. And I’m not a dark beer fan. So that’s a good good beer for me right now.”
She said she’s been able to explore many different varieties of beer because of Mankato Brewery’s tendency to mix things up. Also, just having the brewery here, she said, makes the area a better place.
“It’s neat to have something like this in Mankato. I mean, towns are really tied to that. That’s why Faribault wanted it so bad that they even funded one,” she said. “People want to have something to draw people in to come visit their town, and wineries and breweries definitely do that. When we go on vacation, that’s what we Google. Like, ‘Are there any wineries or breweries we can stop by?’ And so it’s really nice to have that here in the community.”
Challenges
Tupy said he faced challenges right off the bat. Some were completely unexpected.
“I went into it with a partner that didn’t work out. So that was a big challenge,” he said.
That partner was Tony Feuchtenberger, whose wife, Magen, was charged with stealing $200,000 from Tupy’s other business, Liv Aveda Salon. A civil suit filed later by Tim and Tami Tupy claimed the actual financial losses were closer to a half million.
The brewery, and many breweries, also faced the challenges of state laws hamstringing their business. Thanks to the so-called Surly law, breweries were finally able to serve pints of beer where they make the beer, giving rise to taprooms across the state. It was named after the Surly Brewing Company because their push for a destination brewery depended on it, but all small breweries benefited.
When the pandemic hit and everything was shut down, obviously the taproom took a hit. In March 2020, Gov. Tim Walz ordered all restaurants and breweries to close. But the breweries found workarounds. Growler and crowler sales were still allowed.
One thing he doesn’t see as a challenge, Tupy said, is the other brewery across the river, Locale. He said they’ve gotten along well with Locale, which is owned by Lauren and Jim Parejko. He said they’ve helped other breweries out on occasion, such as selling hard-to-get hops in a time of need.
Down the road, Tupy said his goals for the brewery are simple. He’d like to do better at connecting with distributors, communicate better with bars and restaurants, and really get a pulse on what they’re looking for from the brewery in terms of beers, styles and flavors.
Also … bathrooms.
“We need new bathrooms. That’s an issue when we do concerts and stuff. Our maximum capacity is around 600 people and then we have to bring in porta potties, so we’d like to fix that problem,” he said.
“We jokingly said that we’re gonna do a concert series and all the proceeds will go towards bathrooms. We actually think that that would go over well.”
Commented
