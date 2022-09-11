MANKATO — By sharing their personal stories about suicide, Emma Benoit and Ray Stenglein hope to build a bridge connecting young people in crisis to the support and mental health resources they need.
Benoit, 22, attempted to take her own life at age 16 in 2017, while Stenglein lost his 16-year-old daughter, Annika Belle, to suicide in 2016.
Now passionate speakers on suicide prevention, they’re bringing their stories to Mankato this month.
The two will participate in Mankato’s Out of the Darkness community walk and fundraiser, which supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sibley Park.
A screening of “My Ascension,” a film documenting Benoit’s story, will follow at 4:30 p.m. at East High School with a panel discussion afterward. The film and panel discussion is sponsored by Todd and Mel Hoffner, who lost their 13-year-old daughter, Mara, to suicide in May 2021.
The programs on suicide prevention come during a time when young people are increasingly reporting mental health issues. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy called the trend a crisis while expressing hope that “we can finally use this moment to do something about it” during a visit to Minneapolis in August.
Doing something about it, to Benoit and Stenglein, means not shying away from the topic. Not talking about it only deepens the stigma attached to suicide and mental health.
“It’s such an important conversation to have,” Benoit said. “Mental health is real and it is a serious thing that in the past hasn’t been taken seriously. The pandemic made the importance of these types of events increase.”
Growing up in southern Louisiana, Benoit didn’t feel like she could talk about her mental health. It was taboo, she said.
To an outsider, her teen years might’ve seemed perfect. She was a cheerleader with a good group of friends plus family.
In reality, she was filled with depression and anxiety. A perfectionist, she heaped more and more pressure on herself to be a better athlete, student and person.
Going into her senior year, she attempted to take her own life. She survived, but a spinal cord injury left her paralyzed.
“Thankfully through a miracle and a whole lot of grace I survived, and had instant regret,” she said.
She’s channeled that regret into her suicide prevention work.
“It propelled me on this mission because it told me if my feelings of regret were so strong, there had to be so many people out there who felt the same,” she said.
Stenglein’s daughter, Annika, would’ve been about Benoit’s age now. Working with Benoit has given him clues into what his daughter was feeling leading up to her death.
“It’s a big learning experience for me to learn what my daughter was going through,” he said.
The work he does now as president of Wings of Hope, a Minnesota nonprofit working to connect people to mental health resources, is part of the healing process. He not only shares his daughter’s story, he teaches trainings on how to recognize signs of suicide and how to respond.
Ultimately, he doesn’t want any parent to go through what he did, or any young person to feel like his daughter did. At events in Willmar, Pillager, Brainerd, Crosby and Sauk Center, he and Benoit get to hear directly from students, some willing to open up to them about mental health in a way they might be hesitant to do with their parents.
Their Mankato stops, which also include events with East and West students on Sept. 28 and 29, are part of an education series traveling to cities across Minnesota. Benoit and Stenglein thanked the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Public Schools leadership for facilitating such important discussions.
“To me the biggest part of this is starting to break the stigma of mental illness, and to increase the understanding that it’s OK not to be OK,” he said.
