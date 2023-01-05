MANKATO — Greater Mankato Area United Way is bringing back suicide prevention advocate Emma Benoit next week to do presentations at middle and high schools in the region.
Among the sites for her visit are Dakota Meadows in North Mankato, Prairie Winds in Mankato, Lake Crystal and Nicollet (combined), Waseca and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Students will watch Benoit’s documentary “My Ascension” and have the opportunity to take part in a Q&A with Benoit and others. Support and resources will be available.
Benoit, now 22, became dedicated to suicide prevention after surviving a suicide attempt as a 16-year-old, resulting in an injury that paralyzed her. Her survival, however, helped her find faith and purpose, propelling her to use her experience and recovery to help others, according to a United Way news release.
This is Benoit’s third trip to the area. Based in Louisiana, she gave Mankato presentations in September through a partnership between the Mel & Todd Hoffner family and Greater Mankato Area United Way.
Since then, United Way has received many inquiries from community members and school leaders on having further opportunities to hear Benoit speak. Her additional presentations are made possible through the support of community members, businesses and schools.
“Our community has embraced Emma’s message on suicide prevention,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus in a statement. “It has been incredible to see the effect of Emma’s presentation on young people in particular as they have been directly impacted and line up to speak with her personally afterward. We are grateful to everyone who has stepped forward to make this important initiative possible.”
