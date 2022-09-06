MANKATO — The problem is so acute, suicide prevention experts are holding a conference in Mankato aimed at educating religious leaders about how to prevent suicide in rural communities.
An organizer estimates as many as 100 people might attend the conference, which is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Mankato Event Center. Pre-registration is required.
“Faith leaders really have a unique perspective and vantage point within their communities,” said Meg Moynihan, senior adviser with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. “They see their congregants at the best of times and at the worst of times.”
The agriculture department and Minnesota Department of Health are teaming up to offer the Suicide Prevention for Rural Faith Leaders conference. Rural clergy and lay leaders of all faiths and denominations are welcome, Moynihan said.
“Suicide can be prevented, and help is available,” stated Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a news release. “When someone is struggling, talking about suicide does not plant the idea in their head. It can help for them to know you are willing to talk about it and creates a safe opportunity to share those thoughts. We’re grateful our community leaders are creating a space to have those conversations.”
“Rural communities tend to be pretty close-knit, and suicides touch a lot of people when they happen,” Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen stated in the release. “Faith often plays a big role in the lives of farm families, so pastors and lay leaders can play a critical role in preventing these deaths.”
The goal of the suicide prevention conference is to increase rural faith leaders’ understanding about suicide and how they can play a role in suicide prevention; provide high-quality information and resources that will help their communities prevent suicide; and help faith leaders provide care and support to those affected by suicide to promote healing and prevent further suicides.
Among the featured conference speakers will be Deacon Ed Shoener, president of the Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers; Scott Roeder, founder of the Jackson Roeder Memorial Fund; Dave Reidenberg, executive director of Suicide Awareness Voices of Education; and Ann Ellison, director of Interfaith Health at M Health Fairview.
Rural life can be very isolating, and a person’s church, synagogue or mosque can serve as a place for important connection for those who are struggling. Rural people are more susceptible to suicide than others, Moynihan said, and church affiliates are well-positioned to help them.
“We want to help equip them to be more aware of situations that might be indicators of suicide and to help them play a positive role in prevention,” she said. “We also want to explore the areas of bereavement and the ways they can model supportive, healthy interactions with individuals and families who have lost someone to suicide.”
In rural communities, the framework is so tight-knit that a high percentage of residents are impacted when a friend or neighbor takes their life. Suicides have been trending up in recent years in rural Minnesota, Moynihan said, “as it appears it’s happening here and elsewhere.”
In Minnesota the number of suicide deaths has gone up from 745 in 2016 to 758 in 2020, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The preliminary count for 2021, which includes only Minnesota residents who died within the boundaries of Minnesota, is 777.
The number of suicide deaths and suicide rate have been increasing consistently for 20 years. And from 2016 to 2020, there were more than 10,000 hospital visits annually for self-harm injuries in Minnesota, and those were mostly among people ages 10-24.
This suicide prevention conference is the first of its kind in Minnesota and will welcome church leaders from chaplains and pastors to youth pastors and church secretaries.
“Acknowledging the fact of suicide and at the same time the preventability of suicide and knowing how to intervene in a caring way is really critical,” Moynihan said.
Mankato offers a great location in south-central Minnesota, one that’s easy for people to get to, she said.
“We can draw rural pastors and faith leaders,” Moynihan said. “We wanted to make sure that we were out where the people are. And we don’t want pastors to feel like they’re alone in doing this work. We want them to know they have allies and support.”
The conference is free and will also feature panelists. To register for the conference, go online to https://bit.ly/suicidepreventmankato or call 507-344-2747.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.