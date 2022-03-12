Suzy Sukalski is a chief executive officer, inspirational speaker, breakfast hostess at the Hampton Inn, a daughter, a sister, an aunt and so much more.
At 29 years old, Sukalski has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments. Sukalski has Down syndrome, but she is quick to point out that it doesn’t define her. She believes that we all have different abilities.
She lives on the family farm near Fairmont with her parents, Diane and Larry. She’s proud of her farming heritage and is happy to lend a hand during those busy times in the fields.
“She helps with babysitting and getting meals together,” Diane said.
Happy hostess
Sukalski first became interested in the hospitality profession while taking an education career exploration class in high school. After graduation, the Hampton Inn breakfast host position became available. In meeting with Sukalski, Jason Subbert, general manager of Torgerson Properties Inc. (which includes the Hampton Inn), thought this could be a great fit for her, and he was right.
Nine years later, Sukalski exuberates pride and satisfaction in her role as breakfast hostess. “I love that job a lot.”
She began the position with a job coach and was quickly able to master the skills needed to perform the hostess duties. She refills breakfast supplies, cooks waffles, eggs and sausage, makes coffee — all with a smile.
In addition to all that she does in her job, Sukalski has created cards that she gives out to the Hampton Inn guests.
“That’s my idea. I love crafts a lot.”
She makes cards for every season and occasion. The cards contain a simple message, bringing a little joy to the guests.
“It gave her a way to connect with the guests,” Diane said.
Suzy also does her job while wearing one of her 30 signature aprons. “Aprons for every season,” Diane said. Suzy designs them all. “I make my own.”
Her friendly demeanor and can-do attitude have been an asset to the Hampton Inn. She and the rest of the Fairmont Hampton Inn employees received a No. 1 rating for service out of the more than 1,200 Hilton brand hotels worldwide.
A sunny idea
The idea to get into the corn nibblets business came about after sampling some at a tradeshow. It was something Sukalski and her parents enjoyed. When inquiring on how to purchase the corn nibblets, they discovered the corn snacks were only sold in bulk.
A light bulb went off. Why not package and sell these tasty treats? That’s how Sunshine Suzy Super Crunchy Corn Nibblets was born in 2015.
The Hampton Inn was looking for a local snack they could give to their Honors Members.
“What’s more local than Suzy who lives here and works here,” Diane said. Thus began the opportunity to get the corn nibblets in the hands of customers all over the country.
One of the first large-scale sales of the snack was to the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council. They have ordered more than 20,000 bags of corn nibblets. They use the nibblets as a marketing tool to promote U.S. corn.
The corn nibblets are bagged and labeled in a certified commercial kitchen at the Sukalski farm. “Kettle corn is my favorite one,” Sukalski said.
Last spring a meeting was called. Sukalski, her parents and siblings, nephews and niece, sat around the board room table and taste-tested various flavors and decided on sea salt, spicy buffalo ranch, kettle corn, barbecue and ranch.
The corn nibblets come in 1-, 2- and 5-ounce bags. The snack has been purchased for wedding favors, graduations parties, business giveaways, or just for the corn snack fan.
The corn nibblets differ from many of the corn nuts found in stories. “Nice on your teeth to it, it’s a waxier corn,” Diane said.
The corn is grown in Indiana and Illinois. The hope someday Sukalski can get the product grown locally — whether on the family farm or by another local producer.
When COVID-19 hit, the Sunshine Suzy business had to pivot from doing mostly custom labeled mass packaging to focusing efforts on online sales. Sukalski can do all aspects of the packaging and labeling, and mailing of the snacks; though with so many orders, family pitches in to help as well.
Within the first 53 days of the new website with the convenient online ordering capabilities, 500 boxes of corn nibblets were shipped to 24 states. Online ordering continues to grow as word spreads about Sukalski’s mission to spread sunshine everywhere.
The products can also be purchased at True Value, Fareway and Sterling Drug — all in Fairmont, as well as Ghost Town Tavern in Imogene, Minn.
Giving back
Sukalski recently sent boxes of Sunshine to some families of Down syndrome babies. It was her way to show the families there’s a world out there for people of all abilities, and Sukalski is proof of that.
She has also donated corn nibblets to troops overseas. She and Diane were working on packaging 1,500 bags to send to Kuwait for National Guard troops. Sukalski has dropped off corn nibblets at fire stations, police and sheriff stations.
Diane explained that it’s important Sukalski donates to first responders and other members of the community as her way of giving back for all the help she’s received.
“She’s been helped by people — from teachers to paras at school to people at work,” Diane said.
Inspiring speeches
The first speech Sukalski gave was with her Hampton Inn manager. She spoke about her role at the hotel. She can now give solo presentations up to 45 minutes in length.
She’s given speeches at schools, businesses and to international delegations. Her story about resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity rings true to many.
Diane’s pride and love for her daughter are evident. “People with disabilities belong in the world. They’re an asset,” she said.
The Sunshine Suzy mission is to “Nourish the soul. Celebrate abilities. Inspire possibilities.” What started as sampling a tasty corn snack over six years ago has developed into the opportunity for Sukalski to share kindness and smiles with people everywhere.
