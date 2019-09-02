It’s over.
The long, fun-filled summer vacation comes to a conclusion this week for those enrolled at Mankato Area Public Schools and ended last week for students in some districts in the area.
The three-day Labor Day weekend, though, gave kids one last chance to create some summer memories and reminisce about the ones from June, July and August.
“We went to Duluth and saw big ships,” said Gerald Schabert, who was checking out the goats at Sibley Park three days after returning to school at North Elementary School in St. Peter.
“We walked on the bridge. My brother was kind of scared because he thought he was going to fall in,” Gerald said, referring to twin brother Jack. “We saw a ship that was 1,017 feet at night. We saw tons of anchors at the hotel. We swam in Lake Superior.”
Jack remembered the swim well.
“We got all the way into the water. I got cold, really cold,” Jack said.
“And we saw people riding bikes with four people,” Gerald added. “And we fed seagulls with bread because people gave us some. The last piece I had I threw in the air and they caught it!”
Nearby, Brynn Pfeffer, who’s heading into seventh grade, was spending part of her holiday weekend at a major family get-together involving a group of Pfeffer siblings who grew up in Lake Crystal. The reunion drew children and grandchildren from Alexandria, Rochester, Madelia and Mankato.
Asked if her 2019 summer vacation created any indelible memories, she thought for a moment before responding.
“We really didn’t do much.”
Her father, Joel Pfeffer, gently offered a couple of reminders that his four kids weren’t left in a continuous state of boredom for the entire summer.
There was that trip to Washington Island in Lake Michigan, riding the ferry from the mainland and swimming in some awesome waves.
“It was fun,” Brynn conceded.
Spring Lake, Janesville and ...
At Stoltzman Park, 8-year-old Brandon Stafford was checking out the playground equipment after a bike ride with parents Scott and Missy Stafford from their North Mankato home.
Stafford is heading back to Monroe Elementary School on Thursday, and the third-grader doesn’t mind. He likes school, especially math and arts and music and the lunchroom food. (“Not the macaroni and cheese because it’s so cheesy,” he confided.)
Still, it was a memorable summer for Brandon.
“I went to Spring Lake Swimming Pool,” he said, giving a summary of the changes to the pool. “First of all, it’s just all salty water with just two diving boards. But it has slides, lily pads and diving boards. And there’s a zip line and a slide where you can fit four people on it and it’s white.”
So, one solid summer remembrance. Any others.
“I go to my grandma’s on every Saturday in Janesville, where the Lego Place — ‘Ready, Set, Build’ opened. I haven’t been to ‘Ready, Set Build’ but it sounds like a fun place.”
Janesville was a good time, nonetheless, going on walks with Grandma and visiting the park and eating the lunches she cooks. (“She makes macaroni and cheese. It’s not too cheesy.”)
But swimming and grandma weren’t the only highlights of the summer.
“I got a Lego Harry Potter game,” he said.
While a kid could hardly ask for more, Brandon’s father whispered a reminder that there was actually one other vacation.
“We drove to Yellowstone,” Brandon reported after his father jogged his memory. “We saw black bears, a grizzly bear, bison, a bunch of deer, elk.”
“So one bear, he was up here and we were here and everybody was stopping and taking pictures of the bear,” Brandon said, laughing. “... And I also got a Lego Indiana Jones game.”
There are geysers at Yellowstone as well.
“I saw Old Faithful. It was very cool. And then we saw the Grand Prismatic Spring, although I don’t know if that’s a geyser. We saw Steamboat Geyser.”
It was quite a trip, but not all wildlife excitement is confined to National Parks.
“Cricket! Cricket!” Brandon said, spotting a cricket on the ground at Stoltzman Park and launching into an energetic effort to capture it.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Two votes for endless summer{/strong}
Over at the Sibley Park farm, the Schabert boys were talking about summertime movie nights, when they were able to stay up as late as midnight compared to an 8:30 p.m. bedtime on school nights.
All things considered, then, what season of the year is best?
“Summer,” they answered in unison.
“You knew both of us would say summer,” Gerald said to their mom, Rachel Twait. “Because we get to do more fun stuff in summer than in school.”
Joel Pfeffer, meanwhile, was on a bit of a roll recalling what his daughter Brynn did on her summer vacation.
There was swimming at the municipal pool in Preston. And hiking and swimming at Whitewater State Park, dirt-bike races at the county fair, the Rochester Honkers baseball game ... .
“We also went to Valley Fair,” recalled Brynn’s sister, Havilah.
At which point, Joel pulled out some dad-sarcasm.
“Oh! It was a really boring summer, wasn’t it?” he said, before remembering another event. “Oh, you vacationed in Wabasha a few nights. Remember, you walked along the Mississippi River, the Eagle Center ... .”
Brynn racked her brain for a bit.
“It sounds familiar,” she said.
