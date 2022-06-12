MANKATO — Free summer meals will be available to kids 18 and younger at select Mankato Area Public Schools locations starting this week, but the district is hoping it can continue to serve free meals during the school year as well.
Bridges Community School, Eagle Lake Elementary, Hoover Elementary and Prairie Winds Middle School will serve the meals from June 13 to Aug. 19. Monroe Elementary will also serve meals from June 20 to Aug. 5. No meals will be served July 4.
To eat, families should show up at one of the locations during meal hours; breakfast is 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The meals must be consumed on site.
MAPS Director of Nutrition Services Darcy Stueber said kids don’t have to be a student in the district to take advantage of the program.
“If they live in the area and would like to stop in to eat, they are welcome to do so. We just want to make sure that our kids are well-fed and taken care of over the summer so they are strong and ready to learn in the fall,” she said.
While the summer meals program continues each year, waivers are also set to end soon that allow the district to provide free meals during the school year.
“We served a lot of meals during the pandemic, over 2 million meals, to families in the area, so we’re a little bummed that those waivers are ending,” Stueber said. “Technically they end June 30. We were told that they ended the last day of school, so we are now off of that federal program.”
The waiver authority for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which runs the program, ends June 30, meaning school districts are set to return to income-based programs like the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs once the school year starts again.
But Stueber said she hopes Congress will extend the meal waivers so that they can serve free meals during the upcoming school year.
“Many of our families are still affected by pandemic repercussions that have happened, so we want to make sure that we’re able to continue to feed our kids for free as families are recovering from increased pricing in the grocery stores, gas prices and different expenses that families have at this time that are substantially higher than they have been previously.”
She also said supply-chain issues that make it difficult to get normal grocery items in stores are also occurring in food service.
Emily Honer, supervisor of business operations and support services with the Nutrition Program Services Division of the Minnesota Department of Education, said she has not heard of any plans at the congressional level to continue the free meals next school year.
“Feb. 23 Congress passed legislation which extended some funding for the COVID-19 pandemic for the USDA, but Congress did not extend waiver authority,” she said.
In an email statement, the USDA said, in part: “Without congressional action, our tools to assist program operators are much more limited. USDA announced a few narrow program flexibilities that we can offer, and we stand ready to work with states to leverage those to meet local needs. We are also working diligently to assess how we can further support school food programs in the next school year.
“Our passion for serving children remains at full force, and we will move forward together to ensure kids get the nutritious meals they need and deserve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.