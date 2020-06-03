MANKATO — Distance learning will persist at least for the beginning of summer school in Mankato.
Summer school classes will start remotely, Mankato Area Public Schools leaders have announced.
There had been some discussion of doing a hybrid of distance and in-person learning. But district leaders have determined they can't maintain safety protocols recommended by the state for in-person learning.
The state health and education departments are requiring schools to keep 6 feet of separation between learners and for staff to wear personal protective equipment when they are in close contact with students.
Separation would be a challenge both at school buildings and on buses, Supt. Paul Peterson said. Leaders also were concerned whether there would be adequate supplies of masks and other protective equipment, the superintendent said.
Interim Director of Teaching and Learning Marti Sievek said parent preference shared in surveys also were a factor in the decision.
The district is having to rely more on teacher referrals to decide which students should be invited to participate in summer school, Sievek said. Many of the assessments the district typically uses were not given this spring during distance learning.
If safety protocols are eased, the district might move to a hybrid format later in the summer, district officials say.
“If the guidance could potentially change we would love to figure out a way to be able to get eyes on our kids again,” Peterson said. “But the public health concerns have to be first.”
District leaders already are beginning to plan for the possibility that schools won't be able to return to normalcy in the fall, Peterson said. A hybrid model with students attending in person every other day is one of the possibilities.
“We can't put a whole lot of color in the picture right now because we will be waiting for a lot of public health news to come out over the next several weeks. But we are preparing for a different fall,” Peterson told School Board members on Monday.
Peterson says the state is expected to release guidance for fall in mid-July.
