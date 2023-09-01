For kids like Lilly Tompkins, soon to be a fourth grader, Summer STEM Camp at Jack McGowan’s Farm offers a first-time chance to try activities such as archery.
“It’s really fun, because I love learning stuff and I love trying new things. Archery, I tried something different. I didn’t really want to do it because I was scared, but then I did it. I loved it. I wanted to do it again,” said Lilly, who attends Bridges Community School in North Mankato.
But like other activities at the camp — such as kite making, catapult building and making paper airplanes — archery is more than just a group activity at the STEM camp.
Markus Wingert, who is going into fifth grade at Bridges, explained it best.
“They make the activities fun while also teaching you about drag lift and gravity and stuff,” he said.
Throughout the week, camp instructors teach kids about science, technology, engineering and math while having them participate in activities around a new theme each day.
Those themes this year are earth, wind, fire and water.
This year is the camp’s second year in the community, and camp leaders said they’ve seen growth in their numbers.
They have 125 area kids this year versus 71 last year, they said, adding that 125 is right around maximum capacity; the camp serves kids going into first grade through fifth.
Additionally, while last year’s camp was run solely by the Boy Scouts, this year’s camp brings in other community collaborators such as the YMCA, YWCA and Mankato Rotary Club in part to help fill a staffing need.
While the camp aims to be an educational experience for kids, it also helps fill another important need in the community, said Ray Brauer, a Scout executive.
“Being the gap week between ACES and school (starting), there’s a need. Everyone else’s camps have ended already, so we thought it was a great opportunity to collaborate together and have a service to the community,” he said.
Camp counselor Hazel Tweten said the camp also teaches kids other important lessons as well.
“It involves a lot more teamwork, teaching them how to actually be together as a group,” she said.
