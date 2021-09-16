Mankato Area Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson said during his district’s first ever equity summit he won’t let fear or politicization suppress the district’s equity efforts.
“One of the challenges of doing equity work in today’s world is that it is so highly politicized,” he told people gathered at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center and watching virtually from home Thursday evening. “Schools have always been political entities. But things are off the charts these days. But that hasn’t deterred us from doing what we believe is right for the kids within Mankato schools.”
The summit, which included diverse speakers and performers, was the culmination of the district’s work with the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership. The district paid the consulting firm $67,000 to lead staff development activities and community forums and recommendation action items.
The recommendations included developing an equity decision-making checklist and updating the district’s mission and vision statements. Those recommendations were adopted by the School Board in July on a 5-1 vote after some community opposition.
“The new mission statement places emphasis on working together with families and communities to ensure success for every learner,” Travis Olson, the district’s director of teaching and learning, said Thursday. “And the vision statement communicates our promise to see every learner for who they are and our desire to fully develop our children for a life that lies ahead.”
Another recommendation to update the district’s values and commitments is still being developed. Summit attendees were invited to take an online survey with their feedback.
The proposed values are: “intentionally inclusive,” “visibly equitable,” “actively anti-racist,” “committed to excellence” and “accountable for results.”
The commitments mirror goals developed by the state for all schools, plus one addition: “Each student, family and staff member feels safe, is welcome and is treated with dignity and respect.”
Peterson said the approved and pending recommendations are not the end of the district’s equity work. Leaders of every district program are being asked to develop their own equity plans that are “action-focused” and have measurable objectives.
The district’s equity push drew praise from multiple people invited to speak at Thursday’s summit.
“I am optimistic that all that has been created will not just be a theory, but will create action with our leaders and teachers and liaisons and have a positive impact on the entire system,” said Mohamed Ibrahim, a Somali immigrant community leader.
“I am so proud of this district and what it’s doing,” said Keith Mayes, a University of Minnesota professor and equity consultant. “Because it’s hard for districts to make the kind of change that’s necessary. It’s hard for districts to begin to represent the demographic shifts that take place in all districts.”
Mayes, who has been working with the district on professional development and curriculum updates, said progress will require white people to stand up to other white people who fear change.
“The white folks are the ones who have the power,” he said. “So if they take their ball and go home because some other white people turn up the heat on them, then there will never be change. Because people of color can’t make the change on their own.”
Several community members spoke in opposition to the district’s equity work at the July School Board meeting.
Many were concerned the district is overemphasizing race and stoking racial divisiveness.
Peterson suggested Thursday the opposition is rooted in another concern.
“They fear with too much change they will be losing. This isn’t about losing anything,” he said. “This is about raising each child and family to the standards that we all expect for all of our kids.”
