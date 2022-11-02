Sun Country Airlines has added its “Landline to MSP Without the Fee” service aboard Landline motorcoach service for Mankato.
Sun Country customers starting or ending their journey in Mankato can use Landline to transfer between the Mankato Courtyard by Marriott Hotel (MKT) and MSP without paying the ground transport fee. There will be a once-daily trip from and to Mankato.
The option to book a one-way or round-trip transfer via MSP is included with each customer’s Sun Country itinerary, so long as they book trips starting or ending in Duluth (DLH) or Mankato (MKT) on suncountry.com before May 31, 2023. Terms and conditions apply.
“Offering Landline service to is a great way to provide a hassle-free travel experience for our passengers in the Duluth and Mankato areas,” Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Office at Sun Country said in a press release.
Landline said the no fee service, which had already been available for travelers to and from Duluth, was very popular.
"We’re excited to see it continue through the winter/spring season in Duluth, while also adding new service to Mankato," Nick Johnson, Landline’s VP of Commercial said. Landline and Sun Country have teamed up for three years.
