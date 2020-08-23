MANKATO — Mankato’s Route 10 Sunday fixed-route bus service is resuming operations Aug. 30.
Transportation will be available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sundays for the route’s riders.
Stops include Cherry Street, Pleasant and Marshall streets, Stadium Road and James Avenue, Centennial Student Union and Memorial Library at Minnesota State University and Marwood, Black Eagle and Adams drives.
Businesses on the route include Walmart, River Hills Mall and Mankato Clinic Urgent Care on Main Street.
The bus also stops at Orness Plaza and Live Active apartments.
For more information about Mankato’s bus service, call 625-7433.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.