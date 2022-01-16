If variety is the spice of volunteerism, Laura Stevens of Mankato has feasted well in the past two decades.
That first board meeting in the early 2000s when a group of early-childhood educators were dreaming of building a children’s museum in Mankato? Stevens was there from the beginning.
Women’s leadership programs at the YWCA, active membership at Centenary United Methodist Church, serving as president of the Mankato Kiwanis Club? There she was again.
Dishing up food to the homeless at Holy Grounds? Reading to kids at MY Place? Creating new routes to philanthropy, like the Women’s Giving Circle, to boost financial contributions to local charities and organizations? Count her in.
Asked to submit to a story in The Free Press about her record of community-building? Stevens agrees, but with a bit of wariness this time.
If the story is going to be about how satisfying and affirming and invigorating it is to give one’s time and talents to a cause, she’s thrilled to participate — sort of a free sample to readers of how tasty volunteerism can be. Any thought that the story might come off as self-glorification, though, makes her nervous.
“I would just like to encourage people to give it a shot,” she said of community service.
So she might cringe to hear what Sharon Taylor, a member of the Kiwanis Club since 1988, had to say about Stevens.
“She is a warrior in support of women and all marginalized people in the quietest and most effective way I have been privileged to witness,” Taylor said. “She doesn’t quit or falter, she just moves quietly forward even in the face of would-be roadblocks.”
There’s more.
“She is kind to everyone and reaches out to those who sit quietly in the back of the room, so to speak, and she does that everywhere she goes,” Taylor said.
And more, still.
“Laura is one of the most humble and caring people I know. She’s a true treasure.”
An Eden Prairie native, Stevens didn’t have a big history of volunteerism when she moved to Mankato in 1999 when her husband Scott, a doctor, took a job with the Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic.
The stay-at-home mom said Mankato seemed small compared to her metro upbringing, but that made it seem more possible to get involved and maybe make a difference.
“I was looking for ways to stay connected in the community, get out of the house and meet people. And volunteering was a good way to do that.”
Her first bite turned out to be a big one. Taking her kids to Early Childhood Family Education classes, she met ECFE instructor Linda Frost, who mentioned that she and Mary Jo Hensel were mulling the idea of creating a children’s museum. Stevens recalled visiting a couple of facilities elsewhere and was invited to help.
The organizers settled on a bold, almost audacious, vision even as they had no money, no location and no museum-building experience. Stevens was a member of the founding board of directors in 2006, which donated much of the first $10,000 raised to fund a feasibility study.
In the years that followed, the “museum” came into existence in modest, temporary spaces such as an empty storefront in the then-mostly-vacant Madison East Center. Modest hands-on exhibits were set up at community festivals. But those were just appetizers aimed at catching the attention of potential donors and demonstrating that kids can be taught about a variety of topics even when they think they’re just playing.
Over time, interest and contributions grew even in the face of setbacks, such as a 2014 flood that destroyed most of the museum’s small collection of exhibits.
Ultimately, the group succeeded in creating a beloved facility at least as impressive as the founders had dreamed, thanks to millions of dollars in fundraising and the imaginative renovation of a former municipal bus garage.
“It was a long road,” Stevens said. “We stuck it out. It was a good learning experience, for sure.”
The lessons included patience, persistence, creative fundraising and the value of thinking big.
“It made it seem like other things were possible.”
The grand opening in 2015 was, she said, one of those moments that erased any doubts about whether the time and effort were worthwhile.
Stevens hasn’t undertaken such a major project again, but she’s barely slowed down. When her kids ended up at Roosevelt Elementary, she stepped up for the fundraising book-fairs and carnivals and helped start the Walkathon that’s now the PTO’s biggest source of donations.
At the YWCA she’s worked on women’s leadership and racial justice programs. She took on the role of president of the Kiwanis Club, working to keep the century-old organization active through the pandemic.
She’s encouraged philanthropy through “Leave a Legacy” and the “Women’s Giving Circle,” which she co-founded with Melanie VanRoekel.
“Lately, I’ve been trying to do a little more hands-on things. So that’s where the reading at MY Place or serving meals at Holy Grounds comes in.”
The schedule might sound exhausting, but it’s the opposite, according to Stevens.
“It’s like a secret sauce. I don’t know why, but I definitely feel more energized when I’m done than when I started.”
Everyone has something to offer that would fill a need at a local community-service organization or nonprofit, she said, pointing at the upgrades and renovations made to the Kiwanis-owned Camp Patterson on Lake Washington in 2020.
With the various youth groups who use the camp absent due to the pandemic, volunteers with different skills came forward to trim trees, replace siding on cabins, sew curtains for all the windows, improve the landscaping ... .
Stevens laughs about the guys in their four-wheelers buzzing around, getting things done. She said her skill-set mainly involved cleaning, maybe moving some logs.
“It doesn’t have to be a committee. You don’t have to give money. But you can use your skills to make a difference.”
For first-time volunteers wondering where to start, Stevens suggests checking out the menu of organizations needing help at getconnected.mankatounitedway.org. Or sample a group like the Kiwanis Club, which meets for lunch every Monday at the WOW! Zone. People can come to a meeting or two or three to see what they think without needing to join.
Along with helping create a better community, it feels good, Stevens promised.
“It gets yourself out of your own everyday stress and worries,” she said. “... And I have found that I made great friends and connections to people I would not have met if I hadn’t volunteered in a lot of ways.”
Do it as long and as consistently and as well as Stevens, and people might even find themselves the subject of praise in the local newspaper — whether they like it or not.
Taylor, for instance, had one more helping of applause to offer to Stevens: “She not only leads by example but she lives by example.”
