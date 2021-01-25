MANKATO — More than 10,000 residents in south-central Minnesota have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but supply shortages continue to prevent many eligible residents from receiving them.
The nine-county region reached the 10,000 milestone for first doses Friday, according to Minnesota’s vaccine tracker. Friday’s numbers were the latest available as of Monday on the tracker due to the state needing time to verify and process vaccines reported to them.
While getting through 10,214 vaccine first doses and 2,431 second doses so far is a sign of progress for the area, several other parts of the state are further ahead.
The state shades counties bluer on the tracker as more residents receive vaccinations. In south-central Minnesota, counties remain mostly gray with Brown County being the only one to have more than 5% of residents with more than one dose as of Friday.
Blue Earth and Nicollet counties were at 4.7% and 4.3%, respectively, as of Friday. St. Louis County in northern Minnesota, which has about twice the population of the two area counties combined, has about 6.3% of its population vaccinated with the first dose up to this point.
Vaccine allocations from the state and federal government continue to trickle in at a slower rate than hoped, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition.
“Regionally, I would classify the vaccine rollout as being slow with the reason being lack of vaccine,” he said. “The vaccine we have received has gotten into the arms of people in that 1A priority.”
The 1A group includes frontline health workers and residents in long-term care facilities. Other groups, including people older than 65, educators and day care providers, started receiving a limited supply of vaccines at North Mankato’s pilot clinic Friday and Saturday.
The overwhelming demand for the vaccines at pilot clinics prompted Gov. Tim Walz to announce on Monday a change to how people sign up for them. He said Minnesotans 65 and older will have a 24-hour window beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday to register for opportunities to get vaccines.
As opposed to the first-come, first-serve system last week — leading to a rush of attempts statewide and reports of it not working for many — people who register during the 24-hour window will be randomly selected for appointments. The North Mankato pilot site will resume vaccinations later this week.
Workers administered about 1,000 vaccines during the site’s first two days last Friday and Saturday. Waitlists were used to contact people when there were no-shows for appointments.
The most progress on vaccines in south-central Minnesota so far has been at hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities. Weller said some health workers who declined vaccines at first are now wanting them, and health care facilities are likely to complete first doses shortly.
At Mankato Clinic, 633 of 851 employees — 74% — received their first doses so far. About 232 employees are expected to receive their second doses this week, according to Marie Wood, the clinic’s communications coordinator.
Mayo Clinic Health System isn’t releasing site-specific or southwest Minnesota-specific vaccination figures. In its broader Midwest region, however, about 57% of staff have received their first doses.
Outside of the vaccines at clinics and hospitals, the area health care coalition is also working with public health agencies on vaccinations for dental, hospice and other workers down further in the 1A sub-prioritizations.
“Now we’re really focusing and collaborating to get other groups done,” Weller said. “That would include firefighters, law enforcement and EMS (emergency medical services).”
