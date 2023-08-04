MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools Board Chair Shannon Sinning said Supt. Paul Peterson’s report card was positive this year during his recent evaluation but that the board will take more steps to achieve specific goals.
It’s something Sinning said is different than in previous years.
“It was a great review. Paul’s doing a great job, but it just focused on things that we want to put more energy on as a board going forward,” Sinning said.
The board had a closed session this week to do the evaluation.
Sinning said feedback was still based on their vision cards, which outline the district’s goals. However, he said the district will be doing more frequent check-ins to make sure they stay on track.
“I’m not a believer in doing a review and just setting it and forgetting it. We’re going to be checking in and have a way to — Paul does a board update to us every week ... The goals will be involved and intertwined in that update to us each week.”
Sinning said he will discuss specific goals at the next board meeting, but he said those goals will stem from themes mentioned during the review.
Those included raising test scores, adding more diverse staff, discussing concrete steps to their strategic planning process and achieving goals set by a facilities bond referendum should the district hold one this fall.
“Obviously we came out of a pandemic. This was kind of our first more normal year coming back, as close to normal as you can get,” Sinning said.
He also invited Peterson to sit with the board during the main part of the review, something different than in previous years.
“I think it was beneficial. Paul’s a smart guy. He’s very efficient. He’s good at what he does, and I think it was helpful to do it that way.”
A raise was not part of the review because Peterson is in the middle of his contract.
The board’s next meeting is Aug. 21; the board will also vote at that meeting on whether to hold a referendum.
