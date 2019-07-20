During France’s Bastille Day last weekend, the military showed off its troops and machinery, including a soldier zipping around over the crowd, standing on a hoverboard-style vehicle.
It was reminiscent of Michael J. Fox in “Back to the Future” flying around on his skateboard — except way more terrifying.
The man on the hoverboard was decked out in full military body armor and a menacing helmet, holding an even more menacing rifle. It was easy to imagine a platoon of hovering soldiers or police zipping around, picking off their prey.
The inventor claims the hoverboard can fly up to 10,000 feet with a top speed of nearly 100 mph.
Every generation has seen great technology changes and often believed future generations were unlikely to surpass the rate of change in their lifetimes. I ran across a 1900 Free Press editorial recounting the past hundred years and looking ahead to the 20th century. It noted the development of the gasoline internal-combustion engine, the railroad and other inventions during the new industrial revolution.
The editorial boldly predicted it would be unlikely the next century would be able to match the rollout of new technology and invention.
They had no way of envisioning the coming of the computer and internet.
Futurist Ray Kurzweil, at the beginning of this century, noted that technological change is exponential. “We won’t experience 100 years of progress in the 21st century — it will be more like 20,000 years of progress.”
In 1900 human knowledge doubled about every 100 years. By the end of 1945, the rate was every 25 years.
Now all the world’s information doubles every 12 hours and the rate will keep accelerating, thanks to the power of supercomputers and massive data storage.
There is a coolness factor with much of the tech that keeps rolling out.
You can use your smartphone while at the grocery store to look inside your fridge at home to see if you need ketchup.
A simple blood test can predict if a pregnant woman is at risk of giving birth prematurely.
John Deere has an oil/filter cartridge for riding lawnmowers allowing people to change the oil in 30 seconds.
But for every cool and helpful advancement comes flying, weaponized soldiers.
There is worry that people will be remotely hacking computer-laden cars and force them to crash — or hack the electric grid, your home or any other smart device.
Waves of mini drones — down to the size of bees — could be outfitted with a small amount of explosive or biological agents to create flying slaughterbots.
There are groups trying to stop the production and use of killer robots. Good luck. Militaries will use them and every other tech device they can.
People are spying on us. And it’s not usually the federal government; they’re too inept to do it right. It’s the Amazons and Facebooks of the world. And mind-reading technology is already here.
They say a little knowledge is a dangerous thing. Too much knowledge might be, too.
We used to make fun of people who wrapped their hats in tinfoil or lined their walls with it. It’s turning out they may be the sane ones.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 344-6383.
