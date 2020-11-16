MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's nine counties combined for 379 new COVID-19 cases Monday, continuing the area's November surge.
The new cases are the region's second-highest daily increase since the pandemic began, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Only Sunday's 603 new cases surpassed Monday's total.
Blue Earth County's 113 new cases accounted for the most among south-central Minnesota counties, although no county had fewer than 17.
Brown County had the second most new cases Monday with 65, followed by Nicollet County's 51. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 113
- Brown County — 65
- Nicollet County — 51
- Le Sueur County — 31
- Waseca County — 31
- Martin County — 28
- Sibley County — 26
- Watonwan County — 17
- Faribault County — 17
Statewide, 12 more COVID deaths were confirmed Monday. None were in south-central Minnesota, but two deaths were reported in Blue Earth County during the weekend and fatalities have picked up in the last 10 days.
Health officials warn the recent uptick in deaths is more likely associated with activity back in October when case counts were lower. Since deaths lag behind cases by weeks, the deadly ramifications of the current surges likely won't be felt until late November or early December.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll sits at 2,917 as of Monday.
