MANKATO — Area counties combined for 90-plus new COVID-19 cases Thursday for the seventh time in eight days.
The 91 new combined cases in eight of the nine south-central Minnesota counties — only Faribault County didn't have any new cases Thursday — bring the area's total to 791 over the last eight days alone. It's by far the biggest surge in new cases for the region since the pandemic began.
Newly released data from the past week will give an indication of how much testing occurred during roughly the same time period. This story will be updated with more details later Thursday.
While the streak of concerningly high new case counts continued Thursday, the area's run of days without any COVID deaths ended. A COVID death was reported in Brown County, which also had more new cases than any area county Thursday.
The Brown County resident was in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The county has now had four COVID deaths during the pandemic, and south-central Minnesota's overall pandemic death toll rose to 70.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Brown County — 27
- Blue Earth County — 21
- Nicollet County —14
- Le Sueur County — 14
- Sibley County — Six
- Waseca County — Five
- Martin County — Three
- Watonwan County — One
The escalating situation in south-central Minnesota seemingly reflects what's happening at a state level. The health department reported 3,956 new cases and 25 deaths statewide.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.