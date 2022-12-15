MANKATO — Minnesota's budget surplus could provide "historic opportunities" for investment in programs aimed at improving child and family well-being in 2023, said the Children's Defense Fund's policy and research director during a presentation Thursday in Mankato.
Debra Fitzpatrick from the defense fund, or CDF, provided a Zoom overview of the organization's latest Kids Count data book. The annual release looks at county and state indicators of child well-being, including health insurance rates, family housing costs, food shelf usage and more.
The data informs CDF's policy proposals, with state level child tax credits, paid family and medical leave, and child care investments among its priorities heading into next year's legislative session.
The federal child tax credit proved helpful for families during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has since expired. Minnesota could adopt similar help for families, Fitzpatrick said.
"We're not sure we're going to be able to see that get back in place at the federal level, but we have the power as a state to do something about it," she said. "That's an effort we're looking at."
One complexity to iron out in any tax credit program would be how to provide periodic payments to families rather than an annual lump sum. The former would be far more beneficial to most families struggling month to month.
States that already offer their own child tax credits don't do periodic payments, Fitzpatrick said, because doing so prevented recipients from accessing certain federal safety net programs.
"To make it real, additional support for families you have to create it in a way that it doesn't just give with one hand and take away with another," she said.
U.S. Census Bureau data showed families receiving the federal child tax credit used it to cover basic expenses such as food, utilities and rent. The assistance lowered the rate of U.S. children in poverty from 9.7% in 2020 to 5.2% in 2021, although the dip could be short-lived after the credit went away in late 2021.
Kids Count data has county child poverty rates updated through 2020, showing Blue Earth County's at 10.7% and Nicollet County's at 7%. Attendees, including Minnesota State University social work professor Nancy Fitzsimons, pointed out the official federal poverty measure isn't reflective of how many people are struggling with the cost of living.
"You can go to 150% of poverty, you can go to 200% of poverty and people aren't going to make ends meet," she said.
U.S. federal poverty guidelines for 2022 set it at $1,919 in monthly income for a family of three. CDF's economic stability indicator tool estimates a family of three in Blue Earth County has expenses and taxes totaling $5,170 per month without public programs and $2,575 per month with public programs.
A family of three earning 200% of the federal poverty guideline brings in $3,838 monthly. Considering they wouldn't qualify for as many public programs as a family at the poverty guideline threshold, they'd still be stretched paying for child care, housing and other needs.
After election victories in November, DFL lawmakers will be in the driver's seat deciding how to use Minnesota's $17.6 billion surplus. Fitzpatrick noted Gov. Tim Walz's office and the Minnesota House and Senate have indicated paid family and medical leave will be a priority, giving her optimism about its prospects.
Along with guiding what CDF will lobby for each legislative session, Kids Count data also proves useful for the Greater Mankato Area United Way, which organized Thursday's event at Pioneer Bank.
"As we're developing programming and asking for funding, we can use this to reinforce what we're seeing," said Elizabeth Harstad, the United Way's community impact director.
Kids Count's fact sheets by county, as well as the full 2022 report, are available at cdf-mn.org.
