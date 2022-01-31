The Minnesota Legislature opened its 2022 legislative session Monday amid a $7.7 billion surplus and seemingly almost as many ideas on how to spend it.
Lawmakers typically work on a supplemental budget and policy changes during an even-numbered year, but the historic surplus means more focus on spending, much of it likely through tax cuts or rebates.
"Let’s figure out ways to allow more Minnesotans to permanently keep more of what they earn," Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, said in a statement.
Republicans and Democrats both say tax cuts are likely to happen this year, particularly among families and working class residents. Both parties also want to replenish the state's unemployment insurance fund, which is tapped out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota has borrowed money from the federal government, but some sort of payment is necessary to prevent unemployment insurance rate hikes.
"That really affects the small businesses here in southern Minnesota," said Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake.
Lawmakers also agree more funding should go toward public safety measures, including more money to train and retain law enforcement officers, though they have different ways to address it.
Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $300 million plan to fund local law enforcement agencies, as well as funding for community groups and crime prevention efforts.
The House DFL wants to spend $100 million on community groups, violence prevention efforts and hiring more police. The Senate GOP hasn't released funding figures for its proposals, but Republicans want to fund more grants to hire officers and provide scholarships. Republicans also pledge to get tougher on crime with a focus on increasing penalties for repeat offenders and carjackers, among other crimes.
Lawmakers may find some agreement on infrastructure projects later this session after Walz proposed a $2.7 billion public works bill earlier this year. A public works bill, also called a bonding bill as Minnesota borrows money to pay for projects, could be larger than the $1.9 billion bill the Legislature passed in October 2020 and could use some surplus money.
Yet lawmakers will likely struggle to find agreement on other issues, especially during an election year.
Redistricting maps likely won't come from the Legislature by the Feb. 15 deadline, leaving a court-appointed panel to finalize the state's new political boundaries. Supplemental health care, human services and education funding will likely happen, but Republicans and Democrats have differing views on what to dole out.
Republicans hope to address the state's taxes on Social Security benefits. Democrats hope to address climate change and environmental issues. And both sides see room for some health insurance talks this session.
Draheim said he hopes to tackle measures on single-family housing this year. While he tends to favor less government involvement in market solutions, Draheim said the state needs to grow single-family housing stock even as it tackles homelessness, multi-family housing and affordable housing.
"They all play a piece of the puzzle, but our biggest concern right now is the number of single-family homes," he said. "What can we do right now so the homes become more affordable?"
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he hopes to focus on climate issues this session by expanding electric vehicle infrastructure and providing more opportunities to get electric vehicles on the market. He plans to push his ongoing bill calling for Minnesota to use 100% clean energy by 2040, but he doubts his proposal will get a hearing in the GOP-controlled Senate.
Yet Frentz said he's looking more to focus on agreement between lawmakers during this session. COVID aid for frontline workers who have struggled during the pandemic and some state funding tied to COVID efforts have been held up in recent months over arguments and partisan bickering among lawmakers, such as the fight among the Senate GOP and Walz over several of his commissioners.
Frentz said he hopes this spring will offer more solutions rather than problems.
"We're asking for legislators to seek unity to try to unite and not divide," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.