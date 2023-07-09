MANKATO — Mankato’s downtown parking meters, which were removed in the previous millennium, managed to demand payment one more time. And this time it was more than a few quarters.
Portions of the pipes supporting the old meters were still in the ground along Broad Street when a contractor was preparing the base for a new municipal parking lot. Removing and disposing of the pipes and other materials were part of $26,646 in added expense the city was required to accept on the $500,000 project to demolish the crumbling Broad Street ramp and replace it with a surface lot.
“As is not uncommon, especially in downtowns, when you start digging, you do not always know what you’re going to find,” City Manager Susan Arntz told the City Council last week. “We found some additional material that needed to be removed, including some pipes that were previously part of some old parking meters in the area.”
Mankato once had as many as 1,200 meters, the last of which were removed — although apparently not in their entirety — in October 1999, according to Free Press archives.
The change order involving the removal of the meter pipes also covered some needed patching of sidewalks and streets last fall when construction was shut down because of the early arrival of winter.
The added costs of the Broad Street parking lot were just some of the $154,000 in cumulative change orders involving five municipal projects approved by Arntz and by the City Council at its most recent meeting.
Change orders are alterations to a construction contract, often involving cost increases, that are required after the contract has been signed. The city includes “contingency” funding in project budgets in anticipation of some unexpected expenses.
Since the current projects broke ground, construction surprises have added $377,000 in combined cost for the parking lot, repairs at the downtown arena, swimming pool renovations at Tourtellotte Park, a new youth softball complex at Thomas Park and a riverbank stabilization project. The change orders have pushed up the overall cost of the projects by less than 1.5% to $25.54 million.
There should be few if any additional change orders for four of the projects, which are either wrapped up or nearly so. Major work remains only on the upgrades of the Tourtellotte pool complex, which won’t be completed until late spring of 2024.
Thomas Park, which has seen its cost rise by $110,000 to $6.05 million, topped the list of recent change orders. The latest unanticipated expense, of $69,000, was to expand a Dumpster enclosure to make room for a second Dumpster for recyclables.
The decision was made to enlarge the enclosure further to create storage space for a few portable toilets that will be used at the facility’s artificial turf field for early spring games played before the restroom building is opened for the season.
“This was an item that was missed during the initial construction (planning),” Arntz said of the structure.
Because the total change orders on Thomas Park have topped $100,000, city policy requires any additional expense to be approved by the council. Arntz said she doesn’t expect more change orders because the project, which created a softball complex for younger players totaling five new fields and related amenities, is all but finished. The first games are expected to be played July 30.
Another virtually completed project is the armoring of the east bank of the Minnesota River near Mankato’s wastewater treatment plant. Heavy rains this spring prompted nearly $28,000 in added costs for the contractor doing the anti-erosion project, which now carries a construction cost of more than $5.7 million, including $48,000 in cumulative net change orders.
And the completed repairs to the downtown arena’s roof and exterior wall panels carry a final construction price tag of $4.79 million after $135,000 in change orders, including $17,000 approved last week.
At Tourtellotte, the $13,000 in net new costs push the total change orders for that project to nearly $48,000. With major work remaining, the current projected cost is just under $8.5 million to update the existing pool and bathhouse and add a new mechanical building plus a family-oriented zero-depth-entry pool with water features and a large slide.
