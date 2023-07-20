MANKATO — A summer survey showed continued support from community members for a possible Mankato Area Public Schools facilities bond referendum this fall.
The referendum could help fund upgrades including secure entrances at several district schools, child care-related projects, West High School remodeling and a new pool for West swimmers.
The telephone survey, which polled 400 school district residents between June 12 and June 22, asked whether those surveyed would support a referendum in general and if they would support the specific projects.
Results showed 58.8% initially supported the levy and 60.1% supported it when given more information.
This is the second telephone poll and third overall survey related to the referendum.
In the survey held this January, where the same amount of people were polled, initial support was 64.8% and informed support was 66.8%.
Supt. Paul Peterson said the difference between the two surveys was not large enough to be significant.
January’s survey was a follow-up to a previous opt-in style survey conducted in the fall of 2021.
Peterson previously told The Free Press the results of January’s survey and the opt-in survey were similar as well.
Meanwhile, Peterson said the board has no intention of moving forward with an operating referendum, which the board had considered prior to the end of the state legislative session.
That would have increased the per pupil amount of funding.
Peterson said funding passed at the Legislature and the district’s recent $9.2 million budget adjustment factored heavily into that decision.
“Those two things coming together have a better financial picture for the next few years which means the district will not need to be going forward for an operational levy in the fall,” he said.
Earlier this summer, the school board voted on a maximum dollar amount they could ask voters to approve.
That number was set at $110 million, although what’s ultimately on the ballot could be lower.
The board is set to vote at its Aug. 21 board meeting on whether it will have a referendum and what the cost, Peterson said.
“The board’s going to also hold an additional work session earlier in August to take one more look at size and scope and confirm their numbers, confirm their commitment to moving forward,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.