MANKATO — A sample of community members showed support for potential Mankato Area Public Schools referendums this fall, survey results found.
A random sample telephone survey conducted in January asked 400 registered voters living within the district’s boundaries about their support for an operational referendum, which would increase the per pupil amount for taxpayers, and a bond referendum, which would fund facility projects.
Survey results showed that 67% of respondents said they would support the facilities projects question, either on its own or combined with the operating levy increase.
Meanwhile, 76% were in favor of an operating levy increase either on its own or combined, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
“As the board continues its planning process and considers its options, that’s a really strong foundation from which to start from,” he said.
Demographic targets for the survey included age, gender, parent status, voting history and geographical area.
The survey results come as the district faces a $9 million deficit amid budget planning.
MAPS is hoping a series of scenarios play out as they crunch the numbers; they’ll need to make adjustments to fill the gap left by the deficit and the Legislature to fully fund public education.
The survey allowed staff to gauge community support for the potential referendums to also help make ends meet.
The school district already passed a 10-year operational referendum in 2017.
Peterson said that the taxpayer impact from that referendum is around $500 per child, but that the district’s referendum is currently on the lower end compared to other districts.
How much that number could increase will depend on how the current fiscal year ends, the budget building process and work at the Capitol, he said.
If an operational referendum were to go on the ballot, Peterson said the question would ask voters to revoke and replace the current number.
Peterson said a referendum is needed to fund facilities projects because there’s not enough money in the district’s facility’s budget to complete them.
Proposed projects include secure entrances at district schools, early learning opportunities and more.
The school board will have to make a decision by mid-August on whether one or both of the questions will be on the ballot this fall and what the scope of them will be.
January’s survey was a follow-up to a previous survey the district held, that one was an opt-in style survey conducted in the fall of 2021.
Peterson said the results of this year’s survey were “strikingly similar” to the previous results.
“Both methodologies lead to a similar number if you will, which again is just another layer of confidence that these are legit,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.