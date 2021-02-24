MANKATO — Newly released survey results show vaping rates leveled out among Minnesota high schoolers in 2020, while remaining at epidemic levels.
The findings were among the highlights in the Minnesota Department of Health’s 2020 Youth Tobacco Survey released this week. The survey is conducted every three years as a way to measure youth tobacco trends.
Stalled progress on electronic cigarettes came in contrast to further declines in other forms of tobacco use, according to the survey.
E-cigarette usage remained essentially the same between 2017 and 2020. About 19.2% of students reported using e-cigarettes over the previous 30 days in 2017, followed by 19.3% in 2020.
The lack of a decline in vaping wasn’t what public health officials wanted to see, said Leah Mahoney, coordinator of the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership for Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties. But she was at least a little surprised the rate didn’t go up considering some tobacco education campaigns in schools weren’t possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like our messaging around vaping really got hijacked,” she said. “We were just starting to get into a groove with campaigns, outreach events and working with schools.”
Those campaigns are still ongoing; there was just less access to students when schools weren’t open for in-person learning. Vaping education during previous years could’ve also helped stabilize the 2020 rate, Mahoney said, pointing out the numbers previously rose significantly between 2014 and 2017.
“Hopefully we can see those vaping numbers turn around,” she said.
Although the number of students vaping stabilized, the frequency jumped. One-third of students who reported vaping said they’d done so during 20 of the previous 30 days, an 80% increase from 2017.
In comparison, the drops in other forms of tobacco look a bit more encouraging. Cigarette, cigar and smokeless tobacco usage dropped to their lowest points since at least 2000.
Only 3.3% and 3.2% of students reported using cigars or cigarettes, respectively, and only 1.3% reported using smokeless tobacco.
It’s great that students aren’t smoking cigarettes as much, said Mankato Youth Place Director Erin Simmons, but it’s less of a win for public health if they turned to e-cigarettes instead.
“It feels like we traded one significant risk for another,” said Simmons, who previously worked with the American Lung Association. “What’s always been most troublesome to me about e-cigarettes is how they really mask the risk with their candy and fruit flavors.”
Flavors mean first-time users aren’t likely to react as negatively after their first puff. It’s also easier for youth to conceal e-cigarettes whether at home or school.
Those factors, Simmons said, make it harder to make up ground on e-cigarettes.
Mankato Youth Place, or MY Place, has been partnering with the Lung Association and Project for Teens on health programming for sixth through ninth graders during the pandemic. A leadership development program at the youth club prepares students to be advocates for health equity and eventual Project for Teens members.
One of their focuses has been youth tobacco use, including how the industry targets youth with flavored products. They recently met with local state legislators over Zoom, and Simmons sees the program continuing.
“Most kids don’t think they have a voice when it comes to state and city policy,” she said. “To be able to have that conversation with the kids and empower them through actually practicing activism is pretty cool.”
Public health advocates succeeded in lobbying for higher tobacco buying ages at local, state and federal levels in recent years. They’ll remain heavily focused on e-cigarettes this year, with proposed bills calling for bans on flavored products and more funding for tobacco prevention winding their way through the Minnesota Legislature.
