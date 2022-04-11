MANKATO — For the first time in five years, Mankato will conduct a scientific survey to gauge residents’ opinions of their city, the quality of municipal services and what changes they’d like to see.
In 2017, the overall quality of life was rated as “excellent” or “good” by 83 percent of residents. Two-thirds or more of Mankatoans had positive opinions of Mankato’s overall appearance (78 percent), of their neighborhood (78 percent), of Mankato as a place to raise children (85 percent) and as a place to retire (67 percent).
Those grades weren’t substantially more favorable than the results found in other cities surveyed by the same public-opinion consulting firm, but Mankato received above-average marks in some categories. Those included the city’s “overall direction;” the ability to get around by car, on foot or with a bike; new developments in the city; and opportunities for shopping, employment and fitness.
Mankatoans were more likely than people elsewhere to be engaged with their community, were more apt to bike or walk, more frequently used city rec centers and parks, and were more likely to participate in religious or spiritual activities, to volunteer and to belong to a club.
Many of the same questions will be asked again later this year, according to Mankato Communications and Engagement Director Edell Fiedler, who will be supervising the public input effort.
“What makes Mankato a place people want to live instead of a place they have to live?” Fiedler said, summarizing the overriding question to be answered by the $19,100 survey.
As with the 2017 survey, this year’s poll will be the first step in an 18-month effort to create a new five-year strategic plan.
The questions are to be finalized this month and submitted to select residents in October by Polco, a polling firm that conducts the National Community Survey in partnership with the International City/County Manager Association. That will allow results to be compared to responses from residents of other cities around the nation.
“I’m looking forward to it because I thought the information we got in 2017 was tremendous,” Council President Mike Laven said.
Once the scientific survey is completed, there will be an opt-in period where any other resident of the city can fill it out. And there will be a variety of community meetings where participants will be able to provide more detail about their level of satisfaction or dissatisfaction with their hometown.
“What we hear from the survey, then we take that and go into the deeper conversations,” City Manager Susan Arntz said, mentioning engagement with local government as an example. “’Help us understand what it means when you say you’ve never attended a city council meeting in your life and have no desire to.”
While city officials are particularly interested in attitudes about city municipal services, other questions will go well beyond the numerous attempts to assess opinions of law enforcement, firefighting, snowplowing, parks, commercial development standards, street condition, garbage collection, transit service, traffic signal timing and more.
The goal is also to learn residents’ thoughts on everything from “the neighborliness” of Mankatoans, health care services, availability of affordable food and child care, opportunities to attend cultural events, acceptance of people of diverse backgrounds and dozens of other topics. In all, survey respondents will be offering opinions and information on more than 200 topics.
After the broader community is given the opportunity to fill out the questionnaire in November, the data will be analyzed in December and released to the public in January. The in-depth community conversations will follow a year from now.
In June 2023, the council will hold a retreat to review the current strategic plan and set the broad themes for the next one. City staff will spend that summer developing initiatives and strategies for meeting the goals set by the council and the community. The strategic plan is to be completed by December 2023 with implementation beginning the following month.
Although the process may have a whiff of bureaucracy to it, previous strategic plans have visibly changed the community. Some of the initiatives coming out of those plans included more stringent design standards for new and remodeled commercial buildings, enhanced aesthetics at major entrances to the city, new streets such as North Victory Drive and Sibley Parkway, downtown revitalization including the sculpture walk, buried power lines on Madison Avenue, the spring cleanup service and expanded trails and on-street bike lanes.
The most recent five-year strategic plan covering 2018-2022 was somewhat disrupted by the pandemic but included a goal of boosting affordability, which resulted in subsidies for day care providers and a focus on the creation of several apartment buildings reserved for people with lower incomes.
Other initiatives of the current plan are in various stages of development, including the creation of a whistle-free rail corridor through Mankato and redevelopment of vacant land and underused properties along Highway 169 near Hiniker Pond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.