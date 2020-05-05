MANKATO — A 21-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly chased someone while carrying a replica gun at a Mankato student apartment complex.
Mankato police officers were called to College Station Apartments at Pohl Road and Balcerzak Drive around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported being chased by a man with a gun in his waistband. The caller got away from the man, according to a city news release.
Officers found an apartment with a broken window and found the suspect Dayton Christopher Moore, of Mankato, inside the apartment. An Airsoft gun that looked like a real gun was found at the scene.
Moore was taken to the Mankato hospital with minor injuries. He was later taken to jail with requested charges including threats and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.