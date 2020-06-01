LEWISVILLE — A suspect has been arrested in an armed home invasion in rural Lewisville last week.
Thiyang Biel Gatkuoth, 20, was taken into custody Saturday evening after he was located at a Mankato hotel, according to a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office news release. He is in the Blue Earth County Jail with charges pending.
A man and a woman reportedly were robbed, assaulted and shot at by three men just after midnight Thursday at 47531 127th St. in rural Blue Earth County east of Lewisville. The male resident was injured and went to a hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident and anyone who has information is asked to call 507-304-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.