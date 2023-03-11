WINTHROP — The Sibley County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect accused of murdering a 79-year-old man in rural Winthrop in September.
Travis Bauer, 46, of rural Winthrop, is in custody after his arrest Friday, according to a release from the sheriff's office on Saturday. He'll face a potential second-degree murder charge in Sibley County District Court.
Deputies found Dennis Weitzenkamp's body at a rural farm site on Sept. 20. Law enforcement put out a call for the public's help in the investigation about a month later.
More details on the investigation will be available once a formal charge gets filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.