WINTHROP — The Sibley County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect accused of murdering a 79-year-old man in rural Winthrop in September.

Travis Bauer, 46, of rural Winthrop, is in custody after his arrest Friday, according to a release from the sheriff's office on Saturday. He'll face a potential second-degree murder charge in Sibley County District Court.

Deputies found Dennis Weitzenkamp's body at a rural farm site on Sept. 20. Law enforcement put out a call for the public's help in the investigation about a month later.

More details on the investigation will be available once a formal charge gets filed.

