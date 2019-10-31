MANKATO — A man reportedly was beaten and robbed by an acquaintance and an unidentified accomplice or accomplices in a Mankato basement.
Karl Francis Kauffmann, 29, who doesn’t have a permanent address, was charged with felony counts of robbery and drug possession Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
Mankato police were called to the hospital emergency room Tuesday night where a man was being treated for cuts possibly from a stabbing. An officer observed cuts and bruises on the man’s face and back of his head. The man was groggy and could not remember what happened earlier that evening.
The man provided more information the following day. The man said he went to a Mankato apartment building to sell his video game system to a friend he knew only as Karl. He met Karl in the building’s basement and another man he did not know was there.
He was then struck on the back of the head and blacked out. He did not see who hit him, he said.
When he awoke, he was missing his gaming system, cellphone and other items.
Officers located Kauffmann at the residence at which the complainant said the assault occurred and the complainant identified Kauffmann as his friend.
Kauffmann reportedly told police there were two other men who he didn’t know in the basement and one of those men attacked the complainant.
Kauffmann admitted to stealing the man’s phone and pocketknife and said the other men took items from the man’s wallet.
Kauffmann also claimed ownership of drug paraphernalia containing traces of methamphetamine and marijuana found in the apartment.
