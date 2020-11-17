GOOD THUNDER — A Good Thunder man who was looking for a missing gun lost four teeth in an alleged assault Sunday night.
A man told authorities he had been drinking all day with Austin Allan Hammond, 21, of Spencer, Iowa, and at one point he showed Hammond his gun. The man said he later realized his gun was missing. He woke up Hammond, and Hammond allegedly twice punched him in the face.
The resident was taken by ambulance to a hospital and four damaged teeth had to be removed, according to a court complaint.
Hammond told deputies he did not remember punching the man. The missing gun was not found.
Hammond was charged with felony assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
