ST. PETER — A social media post allegedly helped identify the driver who got away during a pursuit through Nicollet County in early July that reached 130 mph.
The 21-year-old suspect, who has three prior DWI convictions, claimed the car was stolen and he was on a 37-mile walk when the chase occurred, authorities said.
Tanner William Jarvis, of Sanborn, was charged Monday in Nicollet County District Court with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and other driving infractions.
According to the court complaint:
A pursuit started in New Ulm at about 9 p.m. July 2 and a Nicollet County sheriff's deputy continued the chase after it continued into rural Nicollet County. The fleeing car reached up to 130 mph on County Road 5 and the driver turned off the car's lights.
The driver ran a stop sign and lost control while turning onto County Road 15. The driver went into a ditch but was able to get out.
The pursuit continued into St. Peter, where the driver ran another stop sign as he got onto Highway 22 and went up to 118 mph. The car turned onto a gravel road, accelerated up to 84 mph and went into a ditch to get around another deputy's squad car. The driver continued to turn onto a series of rural roads, then got onto Highway 169 and escaped after he got off onto Sibley County Road 18.
Pursuing officers got a partial license plate and the State Patrol ran a search and found a Nissan 370Z Coupe registered to Jarvis' mother.
An investigator looked at Jarvis' Facebook page and found his profile picture was of that car, which also had an off-center license plate and sticker on the windshield that deputies had noted during the chase.
On July 3 Jarvis' mother reported her car was stolen. She said her son borrowed the car and told her he allowed a man he did not know to take the car for a spin in New Ulm. After the mystery man did not return, Jarvis reportedly said he decided to hitchhike or walk the 37 miles home. The woman said Jarvis got tired and slept in a ditch and she picked him up that morning in Springfield.
The missing sports car was found July 4 in rural Renville County.
On July 13, Jarvis' mother reportedly admitted she had lied and she had actually picked up her son in Renville County.
On July 14 a woman who knows Jarvis told investigators he admitted to her he'd been involved in a high-speed chase and got away.
