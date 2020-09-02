NEW RICHLAND — A suspect has been charged in a high-speed chase through rural Waseca County last week.
Chad Glenn Griffin, 39, of New Richland, was charged Tuesday in Waseca County District Court with felony fleeing police as well as misdemeanor driving violations.
A deputy spotted a car going 101 mph on Highway 13 north of New Richland the afternoon of Aug. 26, according to a court complaint. The driver fled on multiple rural roads. Two deputies collided and were treated at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Waseca for minor injuries. Their squads were heavily damaged.
The pursuit was called off after the driver ran multiple stop signs and drove in the wrong lane on Highway 30.
An investigation determined Griffin had recently bought the car. A sheriff's sergeant who had gotten a look at the fleeing driver looked at Griffin's prior arrest booking photos and determined he was the driver, the charges say.
