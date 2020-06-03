MANKATO — A suspect has been identified and charged in a break-in at Rush Liquor in Mankato.
Ricky Allyn Lance, 38, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The liquor and tobacco store on Hoffman Road was burglarized around 6 a.m. Sunday. The front door was broken and 20 cartons of Marlboro cigarettes and cases of Coors Light beer were taken, according to a court complaint.
Surveillance video of the burglary was posted on social media. Tipsters identified Lance as the burglar and said he drinks Coors Light and smokes Marlboros.
Investigators reviewed Lance's social media posts and found derogatory staements about police and posts that he planned to violate the city-issued overnight curfew.
Authorities searched Lance's residence Monday and allegedly found numerous packs of Marlboros as well as marijuana.
