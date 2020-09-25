NEW ULM — A St. Paul man has been charged with an alleged assault and vehicle theft in New Ulm.
Matthew Dennis Smith, 32, was charged Friday in Brown County District Court with felony assault and two felony counts of theft — one associated with a stolen vehicle and the other involving the handgun in the SUV.
Smith allegedly punched a customer in the drive-thru of the New Ulm McDonald’s Tuesday night. The customer needed stitches in his cheek, according to the court complaint.
A few minutes later, Smith allegedly took an SUV left running outside the Kwik Trip.
Smith also reportedly was involved in a pursuit in Blue Earth County, but no charges have yet been filed in that. The stolen vehicle was found abandoned south of Amboy and Smith was located near there Wednesday. The gun has not been recovered.
