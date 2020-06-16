NEW ULM — An armed intruder allegedly forced his way into a New Ulm residence and fought with the occupant who had recently inherited a large amount of money.
The alleged intruder — David Willis Seigler, 64, of St. Paul — reportedly was caught soon after with multiple pieces of evidence.
Seigler was charged Monday in Brown County District Court with felony counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, assault with a dangerous weapon and threats. He also is charged with misdemeanor dangerous use of a weapon.
According to the court complaint:
A resident on South German Street reported an unknown man knocked on his door and forced his way inside when he answered just after 2 p.m. Friday.
The intruder reportedly had what appeared to be an assault rifle and said he was there to kill the resident. They struggled over the gun, during which the stock of the gun broke off and the intruder was cut on an arm.
The resident said he forced the intruder back outside and the suspect left in a vehicle that the resident had noticed driving by two days prior.
The complainant said he was not sure it was connected, but he had recently told a friend he had inherited a large sum of money.
An officer located and stopped the suspect's vehicle on South Broadway. Seigler was the lone occupant and he was bleeding.
A BB gun that looked like an assault rifle was in the back seat and the stock was missing.
The officer found a a pry bar, binoculars and other burglar tools.
There also was a piece of paper upon which was written the victim's address, a dollar sign and the words “9-2 leave.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.