WASECA — The wanted man who allegedly shot a Waseca police officer in the head and shot at other officers Monday night has been charged with attempted murder.
Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, of Waseca, faces three counts of attempted murder, as well as a felony for illegal gun possession, according to charges filed Wednesday in Waseca County District Court.
The court document provides a few new details about the Monday night shooting that left officer 32-year-old Arik Matson critically injured.
According to the complaint:
Matson and three other Waseca police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight in a backyard and spotted Janovsky on a back porch balcony of a residence in the 900 block of Third Ave. S.E.
Janovsky climbed onto a garage roof and fired a shot that missed officer Andrew Harren. Janovsky then fired another shot at Matson, who was in the driveway, and hit him in the head.
Janovsky fired again toward Matson and Sgt. Tim Schroeder. Officers returned fire, striking Janovsky. A handgun that was found next to Janovsky was collected.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting and a statement issued Wednesday said Matson and Schroeder both fired their weapons.
Janovsky and Matson were both taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. Janovsky's injuries were non-life-threatening.
The charges include a warrant for Janovsky's arrest after he is released from the hospital.
Another warrant for Janovsky was issued last month after a methamphetamine lab allegedly was found in his basement.
Schroeder has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard during officer-involved shooting investigations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.