WASECA — The man accused of shooting at Waseca police officers and seriously injuring one of them has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.
Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer during a hearing Thursday in Waseca County District Court.
Janovsky shot officer Arik Matson in the head on Jan. 6 after officers were called to a suspicious person call on Third Avenue, a court complaint said.
Matson is still recovering in a Nebraska rehabilitation facility.
Janovsky reportedly also fired directly at another officer and in the direction of a third officer, prompting three attempted murder charges. The third charge will be dismissed along with a gun charge.
Janovsky is to be sentenced Sept. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.