MANKATO — A suspect in a drug investigation rammed a sheriff deputy's squad car during a pursuit Wednesday evening in Mankato, Blue Earth County authorities said.
Karl Alfredo Rosillo, 38, of Mankato, was arrested at the crash scene after the vehicle he was driving failed to stop at Haefner Road and Fern Lake Road.
A female juvenile in the car was also arrested.
Rosillo, the juvenile and the squad car driver, deputy Brian Martin, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for examination and then released. Martin returned to work that night.
Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force agents were looking for Rosillo in connection with a felony Department of Corrections arrest warrant for violation of parole from prison when they spotted him at 6:23 p.m. as a passenger in a car, according to the Sheriff's Office. Agents followed the car and called Mankato police and sheriff's deputies for backup.
When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to do so and authorities pursued the car in the area of Haefner Drive and Adams Street. The vehicle than rammed the front of a county squad car, the news release said.
Rosillo had taken over operation of the vehicle during the pursuit, authorities said.
The drug task force reported it found 24 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Rosillo was in the jail awaiting felony charges that include first-degree controlled substance sales, third-degree controlled substance possession and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
The juvenile was released to a parent.
