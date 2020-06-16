MANKATO — The dealer suspected of supplying the fentanyl that killed a Mankato man last month has been arrested and charged with murder.
Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller, 21, of Hutchinson, was charged with third-degree murder as well as drug sales Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Miller allegedly supplied the pill that caused three people to overdose on May 21 in an apartment on Monks Avenue.
Marcus Kory Krogh, 23, of Mankato, died at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office recently determined he died from a fentanyl overdose.
Two other overdose victims survived.
This story will be updated.
