NORTH MANKATO — A Mankato man is charged with murder in the overdose death of a North Mankato man last fall.
Dorian Lashawn Langston, 41, was charged with third-degree murder Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Langston is suspected of supplying the drugs that killed 32-year-old Jaeton Williams. Another person found Williams unresponsive in his residence Sept. 24. Williams was taken to a hospital, placed on life support and died three days later.
An autopsy determined Williams died from a heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose.
The woman who found Williams said she believed Langston was the drug supplier and was with Williams shortly before she found him unresponsive.
Investigators also found messages on Langston's phone suggestive of drug sales, the charges say.
This story will be updated.
