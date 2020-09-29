NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man who was hospitalized last week following a suspected drug overdose has died.
Jaeton Williams, 32, died Tuesday, according to the North Mankato Police Department.
Williams was found unresponsive in a residence Thursday.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy to determine Williams' cause and manner of death.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force is assisting in an investigation.
