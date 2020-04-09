MANKATO — Two people arrested Thursday in Mankato are suspected of stealing mail from multiple communities.
A St. Clair area resident reported witnessing a man and a woman steal a card out of his mailbox on Highway 83, according to a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office news release.
The suspect vehicle was soon after located in Mankato. Occupants Miguel Angel Carreon Balderas, 26, of Owatonna, and Danae Aliza Lujan, 21, of Blooming Prairie, were arrested on suspicion of mail theft.
Evidence of other suspected mail thefts in multiple jurisdictions was discovered. Deputies are contacting known victims.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who suspects their mail was taken to contact their law enforcement agency.
The news release also encourages people to reduce their chances of mail theft by taking outgoing mail to a secure mailbox and by promptly removing incoming mail from their mailbox.
