GOOD THUNDER — Two suspects are in custody after a man reported an attempted robbery when he went to meet a female he met online in Good Thunder.
A 35-year-old man told authorities he went to an apartment building at 741 Chapel St. in Good Thunder around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to meet the female.
The man said she was there when he arrived, but a male then confronted him, according to a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office press release. The male reportedly had a gun and demanded money. The complainant fled and called authorities.
Investigators identified two suspects hiding in an apartment at the location. Tah'Viaun Long, 20, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested and charges are pending.
A stolen handgun was found in the apartment.
