The man involved in a pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Nicollet County last week now is charged in two burglaries.
A house reportedly was ransacked and guns and two vehicles were among items reportedly taken from one rural Nicollet County property on Dec. 28. An alleged accomplice also is charged in another burglary in Courtland on Dec. 30.
Ryan Alan Jensen, 39, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of burglary, vehicle theft and gun possession after a felony conviction in connection with the Dec. 28 break-in. Jensen and Jason Lee Martin, 33, of North Mankato, both were charged with felony burglary in the Dec. 30 report.
According to court complaints:
A Nicollet County resident found a running ATV abandoned in his field Dec. 28. Nicollet County sheriff's investigators determined the ATV had been taken from a neighboring property and their house also had been ransacked while the residents were out of town.
Footprints showed someone got in through a small door near the fireplace. Missing items included a small safe, prescription medication, a pistol, rifle and multiple shotguns. Attempts also were made to break into a large safe.
A Buick also was taken from a garage. It was found abandoned and damaged nearby.
On Dec. 30 a Courtland property owner reported an outbuilding had been burglarized and a set of tools and key fobs for a motorcycle were missing.
Later that morning a deputy spotted Jensen in a different vehicle that had been stolen from Blue Earth County. A chase ended in North Mankato. Jensen was charged in the chase and that vehicle theft last week.
Inside the stolen car and in Jensen's possession, authorities found the missing medication, tool set and motorcycle key fobs. In the area where the pursuit ended, a resident found Jensen's wallet and it contained credit cards taken in the Dec. 28 burglary.
Jensen admitted to committing both the burglaries.
He said he used the ATV to take stolen property to his vehicle on Dec. 28, then came back to steal the Buick. He got the Buick stuck in a snowbank in the driveway, pulled it out with his own vehicle but then decided not to take the Buick after realizing it had a GPS tracker. The other stolen property was in a storage unit and a hotel room, he said.
Martin helped him commit the Dec. 30 burglary, Jensen said. Martin declined to talk to an investigator. He was jailed Friday and during a phone call from jail he told a friend: “I don't choose to do any of them burglaries ... I just lose control of myself.”
