MANKATO — Police are seeking three suspects who entered a building, damaged property and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspects arrived in a black SUV at the Star Street Car Wash, 1680 Madison Ave., shortly before 6 a.m. Monday and entered the building.
They entered a small area where people use a machine to convert paper cash into quarters for use in the car wash. The cash machine was broken open.
Images of one suspect were captured by video surveillance camera. He is a white male and was wearing a baseball cap with a logo on the front, a hooded gray or white sweatshirt with the word Minnesota across the chest, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 507-387-8725.
